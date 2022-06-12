Shaukat Tarin admits PTI got loans worth Rs20,000b in four years: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said that finally the former finance minister Shaukat Tarin has admitted that PTI government got twenty thousand billion rupees loans during four years which is 76 percent of total loans in the history of Pakistan.

In a tweet today (Sunday), the Information Minister said similar admissions will be made by the former prime minister in coming days.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said confession of agreement with IMF on tough terms, increase in value of dollar up to 189 rupees, inflation, unemployment, economic disaster and corruption will also be made soon.