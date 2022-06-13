38 PTI leaders granted interim bail till June 20

Session Court Islamabad heard the case of vandalism by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in their long march to Islamabad. PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar along with Sheikh Rashid and 38 others were granted interim bail till June 20.

The Session Court judge questioned the prosecutor if the investigations regarding the case are completed? the Prosecutor Wajid Minir replied that it is still in process.

PTI lawyer Babar Awan said that our leaders went to the jail but they were sent back as the officer was not there. While he requested the court to let the process be completed and the party will not let the court down and all suspects will appear before the court.

The judge directed every suspect must mark their attendance in the court and ordered to the prosecutor to involve every suspect in the investigation.

PTI leader Shereen Mazari said that I have appeared for the investigation and now my lawyers will give arguments regarding the case.

Replying to Mazari, the judge said that arguments can be done on Tuesday. While Mazari requested the judge to give her exemption to attend the hearing.

Earlier, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the former ruling party’s leaders at the request of Shahdara police station under charges of damaging public property, torturing police officials, and creating chaos during the party’s long march to Islamabad on May 25.