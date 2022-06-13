Admin sets up 2,528 flour sales points in Pindi division: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI – Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal has said that the administration had set up 2,528 flour sales points in Rawalpindi division to supply subsidized flour to the citizens on the rates fixed by the Punjab government.

He said that the price magistrates were regularly conducting raids to check prices of daily use items and all-out efforts were being made to provide relief to the citizens.

The Commissioner informed that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against profiteers and hoarders on daily basis.

He informed raids were conducted in four districts of the division on daily basis and fines were imposed on the rules violators.