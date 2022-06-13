Balochistan, GB, Punjab lag behind in TBTTP

ISLAMABAD – Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Punjab lagged behind in Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme (TBTTP), by planting only 1.13pc, 2.79pc and 9.76pc respectively of the total tree plantation/regeneration in the country.

The Ten Billion Tree Tsunami is likely to achieve 58pc plantation target by June 30, as 1.935bn trees will be planted during first three years of the project, official documents reveal.

The implementation of the TBTTP was initiated in 2019 with a total cost of Rs125.1843 billion for four years (2019-2023) to plant/regenerate 3.296 billion plants across the country. The programme is being implemented by the provincial forest and wildlife departments through MoCC on 50 percent cost sharing basis except AJK and GB which are 100 percent funded by the federal government through PSDP. The programme has achieved 579.093 million plants during July-March FY2022 and cumulatively has attained 1586.18 million plants till March 2022.

Of the target of 3.296 billion plantation/regeneration of plants under four years TBTT Programme(2019-23), so far 1.9 billion trees have been planted across Pakistan, the documents reveal.

In provinces and region Balochistan is at the bottom of tree plantation/regeneration drive, where only 22 million (1.13pc) of the total 1.935 billion tree are likely to be planted by the end of the current fiscal years.

Punjab is another province where only 189 million (9.76pc) of the plants are likely to be planted by June 30th.

Sindh is on the top of the list with almost around 755.370 million (39pc) of plantation/regeneration will be completed by June 30th.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province 692.170 million (35.76pc) are likely to be planted by the end of the FY 2021-22.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir 222.564 million (11.50pc) of trees will be regenerated/planted by June 30th.

In Gilgit-Baltistan 54 million (2.79pc) trees will be planted/regenerated by the end of the ongoing fiscal.

Regarding the protected area the document reveals the initiative was launched to improve management and governance of 23 protected areas with a total estimated cost of Rs3.89 billion. The initiative will result in preserving rare fauna/flora and promote eco-tourism. The potential gain of this programme will be reaped with 5,500 new green jobs. Nanga Parbat National Park and Himalayan National Park in GB were inaugurated to achieve the targets envisaged under this initiative. Besides, Tilla Joggian Park and Salt Range National Park are in progress in the Punjab province, whereas the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has notified new protected areas to support implementation of this initiative.

On declaration of Marine Protected Areas, the documents reveal that Astola Island was declared as first marine protected area of Pakistan. In this context, consultative process continued on management planning of Astola Island with the involvement of all stakeholders. Moreover, active consultation is in process with other ministries like defence, maritime affairs and the provincial governments to increase Marine Protected Areas in the country.