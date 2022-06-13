Brazil confirms 2nd case of monkeypox

RIO DE JANEIRO- Brazil on Sunday confirmed its second case of monkeypox, detected in a 29-year-old man who arrived this week from Spain. The man was put into isolation in the town of Vinhedo, as a laboratory in Spain informed him of his positive test result after he had landed in Brazil on Wednesday, according to Sao Paulo health authorities. The first case of monkeypox in Brazil was registered on Thursday, also in Sao Paulo, in a 41-year-old man who had traveled to Spain and Portugal. He is also in isolation. The Brazilian Ministry of Health is investigating at least eight possible cases of monkeypox in the country. More than 1,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) from 29 countries, said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a press briefing on Wednesday.