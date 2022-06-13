Buzdar files petition seeking privileges as former Punjab CM

Usman Buzdar filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday demanding the privileges of the former Punjab Chief Minister.

Usman Buzdar has filed a miscellaneous petition seeking transfer of petition filed in the Multan Bench to principal seat High Court, in which it was requested that the opposition party [Secretary Punjab] is in Lahore so the petition should also be heard on the principal seat.

The petition further stated that under the Punjab Ministers Privileges Act, he is being deprived of privileges as a former Chief Minister. The privileges provided in accordance with law as the former Chief Minister have not been given since May 23.

Usman Buzdar requested that it should be ordered as per the law to provide him with the benefits of being the former CM.

While the Registrar’s Office objected to the petition. Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti will hear the case on Tuesday as an objectionable case.