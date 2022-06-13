News Desk

CM Sindh takes notice of fire incident in Gulshan-e-Iqbal

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of a fire erupted in Nazrat, Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Sunday in hich several vehicles were destroyed,.

According to sources, CM Murad Ali Shah directed the Commissioner Karachi Division to submit a detailed report on the fire incident and damages caused owing to it.

Meanwhile, Secretary General Administration Hanif Channa has been appointed as investigating officer and has been tasked to find out how the fire started and who was responsible for it.

