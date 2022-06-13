Crippling Inflation

After having approved a Rs.7.91 hike in the price of electricity, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is looking to increase the per-unit cost further by Rs.5.46. People would pay the hefty price of Rs.30.28 per unit. The impact that such a move will have on the economy and public will be catastrophic, and that too is an understatement. Basic commodities like electricity, gas and petroleum determine the cost of other products and given the rate at which their prices are appreciating, it seems as though unaffordability will become rampant in society. According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the overall inflation rate reached a record high of 23.98 percent in the last week. This is primarily because of the government’s decision to increase tariffs on energy supply, thereby incurring a trickle-down effect on most sectors of the economy.

In order to pay higher bills, business owners transfer their high costs onto consumers, thereby charging higher prices in an environment where the majority were already struggling to scrape by. We have restricted the purchasing power of the people to such a degree that food three times a day has become hard. In fact, the desire to work more so that earnings can increase will also be limited due to the expensive price tag of travelling. It is a cycle of complete depravity that will destroy the public.

In such dire times, theft and corruption is likely to rise and that is a fact. Those who cannot afford to fulfil their basic requirements will have to choose between perishing or doing whatever possible to get by. Statistically, there are countless that are likely to commit crimes of necessity to get what they need, be it food, fuel or electricity.

With the state of the country being as is, a critical eye must also be turned towards NEPRA for having jacked up prices altogether within the span of a week instead of a staggered approach. At the same time, the political leadership of the country should also assume some responsibility since this reality was expected in the case of the failure to take tough decisions in a timely manner. Had each government focused on reducing the budget deficit even by menial percentages, the situation would be better today.