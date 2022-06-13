CTD arrests terrorist of banned outfit in Quetta

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel on Sunday foiled a terror bid and arrested a terrorist of a banned outfit in Quetta.

According to CTD officials, security forces stopped the suspected motorcyclist during checking and arrested the terrorist of the banned outfit with explosive material planted in the motorcycle.

The CTD officials said that the arrested terrorist was identified as Nizam-ud-Din alias Khalid. During investigation, the arrested terrorists revealed that he was planning to attack FC and police.