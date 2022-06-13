Our Staff Reporter

Dengue surveillance underway in city

LAHORE    –   The anti-dengue drive, initiated by the district administration, is underway in the provincial capital.  Lahore Deputy Commissioner Umar Sher visited Baghbanpura and Salamatpura areas on Sunday, where he inspected anti-dengue arrangements and instructed the house owners about dengue prevention. He observed the attendance and performance of the anti-dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area. He directed the teams working in the area to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process. Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sonia Sadaf inspected anti-dengue arrangements in Union Council 95. AC Cantt Qurat-ul-Ain Zafar inspected anti-dengue staff attendance deputed in Cantonment area. AC Raiwind Asif Hussain visited UC-120 and AC City Adnan Rasheed visited Shahdara area to inspect anti-dengue measures.

