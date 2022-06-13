News Desk

Dollar reaches Rs204 in interbank

The Pakistani rupee (PKR) continued taking a beat from the US dollar on Tuesday in intraday trade as it has lost 1.65 rupees.

The greenback was being quoted around 204 against the local currency compared to Rs202.35 in the previous session close in the interbank market.

Meanwhile, the KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) also witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing over 500 points reaching 41,494 points against 42,014 points on the last working day.

