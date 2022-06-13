Staff Reporter

ECP facilitates people to check voter lists at display centres

HYDERABAD – The Provincial Election Commissioner Aijaz Anwar Chohan said the staff of Election Commission of Pakistan has been facilitating the people checking the voter lists at the ECP’s display centers in Jamshoro district. Accompanied by Regional Election Commissioner of Hyderabad Ali Abdullah Khalid and District Election Commissioner of Jamshoro Abdul Qadir Rajput, the PEC visited the display centres in Kotri and SITE areas of Jamshoro on Sunday. He informed that initial voter lists for the general elections had been put on display in the centers for the public to check their votes. He added that the display centers would remain open till June 19. Chohan said if any citizen found that their vote was not registered they could register their vote on the basis of their permanent or temporary address in their National Identity Card (NIC).

