Employing under-15 child a criminal offence: CPWB chairperson

LAHORE – Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmad has said that employment of a child under 15 years of age in any factory or other workplaces is a criminal offence under the Punjab Domestic Act. In her message on the World Day against Child Labour, being observed across the country on June 12, like in other countries of the world, she said that every child had the right to education and better health. She said the day was observed to raise awareness about prevention from child labour, encourage stakeholders to speak against this social evil and re-affirm the resolve to end child labour. The chairperson stressed the need to ensure provision of basic rights to children. The launch of effective and determined awareness campaign to sensitise society on harmful effects of child labour was an important element to fight the menace of child labour, she added. She said that the CPWB had rescued around 250 child labourers around the province during the last year, adding that the bureau was providing basic facilities of education, accommodation and food to the child victims of forced labour.

PPP FOR IMPLEMENTATION ON FORCED CHILD LABOUR LAWS

Pakistan People’s Party Central Punjab Information Secretary Shehzad Saeed Cheema has said that implementation of child labour laws should be ensured to protect the children from forced labour. In a statement on the World Day against Child Labour on Sunday, he urged the government to declare child labour as a severe crime. He said that an anti child labour force should be made to counter child labour in the restaurants, kilns and workshops. Cheema said that protection of the rights of weak section of society was part of the party’s manifesto. He said that the PPP conducted the first child labour survey in 1996 when Benazir Bhutto was the prime minister. He said that the PPP introduced Benazir Income Support Program for the protection of the rights of children and women of the society. He said that protection of children from forced labour should be ensured.