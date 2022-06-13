Essential food items at cheap rates a priority: Muqam

Swat – Adviser to Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs, Eng Amir Muqam on Sunday said that provision of all essential food items including flour to masses at affordable rate was the top priority of the government and 500 sasta atta sales points were being established to provide low-priced quality flour to people of KP under the PM’s Relief Package.

Talking to media persons, Muqam said that distribution of sasta atta (low priced flour) has been started in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He said the number of sasta ata sales points was being increased to 500 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so that people could be benefited from PM’s Relief Package in large numbers.

Besides sales points, he said that low priced flour was also being provided through mobile vans to facilitate people of remote areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the government’s policies were revolved around provision of speedy relief to masses.

Muqam said the federal government has taken serious notice of the increased prices of atta in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and directed the Utility Stores Corporation to provide 20kg atta bag to consumers at Rs800 throughout in the country including KP. He said the PTI has failed to address problems of people of KP despite its nine years rule in the province.

Muqam said that poor economic policies of Imran government has resulted increase in price hike and value of dollar.

He said PML-N led government would take the country out of existing economic challenges and would put Pakistan on road to progress and development.

Meanwhile, the Advisor to PM on Sunday announced Rs1 million each for martyrs of forest fire on behalf of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He visited village Piaz Mira at tehsil Bisham, village Ali Jan Kaparmai Sarkot at tehsil Chakaiser, and village Baina Makhori tehsil Poran. He met with affectees of forest fire that erupted some few days back and expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives.