Expedition Indus: Pakistan’s first ever river-rafting voyage culminates

ISLAMABAD – Expedition Indus, Pakistan’s first ever river-rafting voyage along the entire course of the Indus River in Pakistan, has culminated in the Arabian Sea.

As a part of Serena Hotels’ Adventure Diplomacy initiative – the memorable journey along the entire length of the Indus River comes to an end. The Expedition Indus was a 45-day river-rafting journey that commenced from Hamzigond in the Kharmang district of Gilgit-Baltistan and ended at the Karachi Port.

Rafting over a distance of 2,300 kilometres in Pakistan out of the 3,180 kilometres of the entire Indus, the team led by Wajahat Malik consisted of ABM Faisal, Farman Ahmed, Sanif Jamal, Atif Amin, Sultan Karim, Afia Salam and Lt Commander Babar Nisar Khan. The team studied the ecological, environmental and socioeconomic impact of urban life on the water body that sustains all the life in Pakistan.

Wajahat Malik, an adventure travel filmmaker and leader of the expedition, documented the harsh realities about the river’s health, life around it and the climate-induced damages to the environment.

Serena Hotels Pakistan is committed to protecting the environment, through its numerous efforts towards conserving water, recycling and achieving energy efficiency including ISO certification. We believe in addressing climate change and highlighting the need for better practices to save the planet.

This Expedition is yet another declaration of commitment to raising awareness for those hardest hit by climate change and global warming.

“We at Serena Hotels have always been a strong proponent for adventure sport, testing physical strength and passion,” remarked Mr. Aziz Boolani, CEO Serena Hotels. “Supporting brave adventurers like Samina Baig, Sirbaz Khan, and now Wajahat Malik inspires and strengthens our Adventure Diplomacy Initiative and raises focus on the environmental crises the world is dealing with.”