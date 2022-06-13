Federer ‘definitely’ planning on Tour return in 2023

Lausanne – Roger Federer said he is “definitely” intending to return to top-level tennis in 2023, but added that he had not made any concrete plans beyond his scheduled appearances at the Laver Cup and his home tournament in Basel later this year. The former world number one, who will be 41 in August, has not played since July last year, when he was knocked out of Wimbledon in the quarter-finals against Hubert Hurkacz. “Yes, definitely,” Federer told newspaper Tages-Anzeiger when asked if he wanted to return to the ATP tour in 2023. “How and where, I don’t know yet. But that would be the idea. “I haven’t planned more than the Laver Cup and Basel yet. After Basel, the season is over anyway.