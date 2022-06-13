Forest field staff directed to take preventive measures in fire cases

RAWALPINDI – Chief Conservator Forest, (CCF) North Zone, Rawalpindi, Saqib Mehmood Sheikh has directed the Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs) and forest field staff to further tighten preventive measures to reduce forest fire cases.

The CCF while assigning the field duties to the DFOs and staff members also cancelled leaves of the officials of the forest department and instructed them to take solid steps to prevent fire incidents.

Talking to APP, Saqib Mehmood Sheikh informed that all possible steps would be taken to prevent forest fires and negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated. Though, some cases are reported in fire season but, now a strict notice has been taken and the officials concerned have been directed to take all possible steps to reduce fire incident in forests.

Special teams have also been formed and deployed to ensure security of Kahuta, Kalar Syedan, Kotli Sattian, Panjar, Lehtarar and other fire prone areas. The authorities concerned have also been directed to establish field camps in fire prone areas with all available resources, he added.

The DFOs were instructed earlier to jointly work with tehsil admin and local communities to control fire incidents in forests.

Saqib Mehmood also directed the officials to finalize all the arrangements and grow maximum plants in nurseries of the department to meet targets of the upcoming monsoon season.