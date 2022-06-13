APP

Govt taking steps to eradicate narcotics: Minister

Peshawar – KP Minister for Zakat, Usher, Social Welfare, Special Education and Women Empowerment, Anwar Zeb Khan on Sunday said that the provincial government is taking all-out steps for eradication of narcotics from the society.

He expressed these views while visiting the Social Welfare Rehabilitation & Drug Addict Centre, Da Haq Awaaz Treatment Centre and Care Welfare Organisation.

During the visit, he inquired about the patients admitted to the rehabilitation centre and hospital and also collected first hand information about facilities available for patients.

The minister also reviewed arrangements and visited the medical store established in the Drug Rehabilitation Centre. On this occasion, the minister was given a detailed briefing.

The minister was told that currently 210 drug addicts are admitted to Social Welfare Drug Addict Rehabilitation Centre while 157 more addicts are being treated in the Haq Awaaz Treatment Centre. The conditions of these patients have been improved and they will soon got rid of the menace of addiction.

 

 

 

