News Desk

Heavy rain in Islamabad, Rawalpindi turns weather pleasant

Heavy rain with gusty winds in Rawalpindi, Islamabad on Sunday night turned the weather pleasant and brought much-needed respite to the residents who were suffering due to scorching heat for several days.

Rain with strong winds turned the weather pleasant in twin cities and brought the temperature considerably down. Strong winds also caused power outages at several places in the twin cities.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), rain was also reported from other cities, including Sialkot, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Wazirabad in Punjab and Kohat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

1 of 9,906

