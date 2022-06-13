Agencies

Hundreds of vehicles burnt after fire in Karachi impoundment lot

Karachi    –    A fire broke out at a vehicles’ impoundment lot — commonly known as Nazarat — near Aziz Bhatti Park in Karachi’s Gulshan-i-Iqbal neighbourhood on Sunday, torching over 440 motorbikes, cars and other vehicles. According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) East Raja Tariq Hussain, the fire erupted in the bushes inside the premises of Nazarat around 9:50 am. The fire tenders, police and concerned assistant commissioner and mukhtiarkar reached the site “within 15 minutes”, he added. A statement issued by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s spokesperson Abdul Rasheed Channa said the fire was extinguished and the cooling process was underway. It added that no casualties were reported though many vehicles and motorbikes were damaged. “The report of the incident showing damaged vehicles will be submitted after completion of the cooling process,” the statement quoting DC Hussain as saying. Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) Chief Fire Officer Mubeen Ahmed said that six fire tenders managed to control the blaze within three hours. The fire chief regretted that these vehicles were the trust of the people kept at Nazarat.  He lamented the state of the security arrangements, decrying that there was no guard posted or any fire safety system.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

JUI-F announces support for MQM-P in NA-240 by-poll

Karachi

Sindh CM takes cognisance of Saddar fire incident

Karachi

SA asks Centre to oust Indian HC over BJP leaders’ blasphemous remarks

Karachi

Canadian HC calls on minister Shehla

International

Russia strikes depot in west Ukraine, battle for Severodonetsk rages

International

High stakes for Macron as parliament power at risk

International

Amnesty accuses Russia of war crimes in Kharkiv

International

Iraq swept by tenth sandstorm in weeks

International

Death toll in Turkey floods rises to five

International

Spain in grip of heatwave as France braces for soaring temperatures

1 of 9,018

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More