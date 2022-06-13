Hundreds of vehicles burnt after fire in Karachi impoundment lot

Karachi – A fire broke out at a vehicles’ impoundment lot — commonly known as Nazarat — near Aziz Bhatti Park in Karachi’s Gulshan-i-Iqbal neighbourhood on Sunday, torching over 440 motorbikes, cars and other vehicles. According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) East Raja Tariq Hussain, the fire erupted in the bushes inside the premises of Nazarat around 9:50 am. The fire tenders, police and concerned assistant commissioner and mukhtiarkar reached the site “within 15 minutes”, he added. A statement issued by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s spokesperson Abdul Rasheed Channa said the fire was extinguished and the cooling process was underway. It added that no casualties were reported though many vehicles and motorbikes were damaged. “The report of the incident showing damaged vehicles will be submitted after completion of the cooling process,” the statement quoting DC Hussain as saying. Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) Chief Fire Officer Mubeen Ahmed said that six fire tenders managed to control the blaze within three hours. The fire chief regretted that these vehicles were the trust of the people kept at Nazarat. He lamented the state of the security arrangements, decrying that there was no guard posted or any fire safety system.