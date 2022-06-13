India can never be sincere with Pakistan, says Qureshi

MULTAN – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi on Sunday said that India could never be sincere with Pakistan.

A news was being circulated that Pakistan will not oppose India for becoming permanent member of Security Council of the United Nations, Qureshi said. He demanded the government deny the news.

Addressing a public meeting in connection with the election campaign in PP-217, he said that the trade ties with India should not be developed as it was committing human rights violation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He added that the incumbent government had also deputed a trade officer in this regard.

He recalled that the PTI government had categorically rejected trade with India till restoration of previous status of Jammu and Kashmir. Qureshi said that PTI chairman Imran Khan would visit Multan on July 14. He claimed that PTI was one of the most popular political party in the country. Criticizing the recent wave of inflation, he stated that prices of daily use items are witnessing an upward trend on daily basis and creating trouble for masses.

He hoped that people would cast vote in favour of PTI in the by-elections as his party ensured record development projects in the city.

On this occasion, PTI candidate for PP 217 Makhdoom Zain Qureshi, Malik Aamir Dogar, MPAs Dr Akhtar Malik, Javed Akhtar Ansari, Waseem Khan, Wasif Raan, Mian Tariq Abdullah and many other local leaders were also present.

CS KAMRAN AFZAL VISITS FERTILIZER SALE POINTS IN GUJRANWALA DIVISION

Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal Sunday visited various fertilizer sale points in Gujranwala division including Ghakhar and Wazirabad, Daska and Pasrur tehsils of Sialkot district to review implementation of measures being taken to provide relief to people.

He inspected the process of urea sale at centres and asked farmers about availability and prices of fertilizers. Talking to farmers, the chief secretary said that urea was being sold at union council level under the supervision of government officials. He also asked the fertilizer dealers about demand and supply chain of the commodity. He warned that the hoarders and profiteers would be dealt with an iron hand.

Commissioner Gujranwala Division Mansoor Qadir, Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Maisam Abbas were also present. The chief secretary also presided over a meeting of price control committees of the division at the commissioner’s Office in Gujranwala.