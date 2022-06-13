India’s Double Game

In response to the protests against the use of derogatory remarks by BJP officials, the Indian government—perhaps not surprisingly considering its past actions—decided to answer with more force. Instead of learning its lesson and paying heed to the legitimate grievances of its minority population, the government responded with mass arrests, curfews and in some instances shootings. Two teenagers were killed when the Indian police opened fire on protesters in the eastern city of Ranchi last week.

The state has used disproportionate force time and again and it appears that despite the global backlash the Indian government is sticking to its fascistic approach of dealing with dissent, while it puts on a show in front of the international community. The suppression of freedoms of Muslims in India was already grave, and the global backlash the country is facing has given the government more ammunition to further clamp down on the rights of assembly, movement and speech.

Families are being threatened and bullied for speaking out against the issue; in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOK), people have been arrested for merely circulating the highly public videos showing the infamous Nupur Sharma, the former spokesperson of India’s ruling party making the derogatory remarks. All this is happening while the Indian government reaches out to Gulf countries, desperate to clear perceptions about the government’s anti-Muslim ideology.

It is evident that India portrays a different side to the international community when it comes under pressure, but does not extend the same to its own minorities who are being oppressed. Pakistan has rightly condemned the brutal actions taken by law enforcement agencies, and it is time that the international community also calls out India on the facade it is putting up.