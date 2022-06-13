Innocence of the nation

We as a nation seem to be very innocent and enthusiastic to react in a very quick manner and get convinced easily one whosoever whatever says. Elections are in the offing and political parties would start their political campaign sooner or later in which they would claim as they do usually before the election that once they come in power would so and so. We all should understand that no individual or a political party has a magic stick to remove all the hurdles, problems and issues being faced by the nation overnight such as tackling corruption, skyrocketing inflation, fighting terrorism and crown of all issues paying heavy debts under which our country is since very long instead these issues would take considerable time to resolve.