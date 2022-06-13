KP cabinet meets today ahead of budget session

Peshawar – A meeting of the provincial cabinet has been convened today (Monday) to approve the provincial budget for presenting in the provincial assembly while the printing of the budget for the year 2022-23 has also been completed and the copies handed over to the finance department.

The provincial cabinet will meet to discuss the KP budget while Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra will present it in the provincial assembly in the afternoon today.

The cabinet meeting will also approve the finance bill and annual development programme.

Meanwhile the budget has been printed and copied shifted to the finance department amid tight security. The Chief Minister is to sign the budget documents in the cabinet meeting and later it is to be presented in the provincial assembly for debate.