KP govt allocates hefty amount in budget for uplift: Urmar

Peshawar – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forests, Environment and Wildlife Mohammad Ishtiaq Umar has said that the KP government has allocated hefty amount in upcoming budget for next fiscal year 2022-23 to achieve the objectives of prosperous society.

Talking with two different delegations of Chamkani and Mian Gujar village here on Sunday, the minister said that the PTI government believed in practical politics and all the development projects would be completed by implementing a comprehensive strategy. He said that the network of uplift schemes would usher in a new era of development and prosperity in the region.

On the occasion, the minister listened to the problems being faced by the delegations and issued directives to concerned authorities to resolve them on priority basis.

He urged the people to cooperate with the provincial government for the development of the country so that more people-friendly projects can be completed as per their aspirations.

He said that establishment of a corruption-free society, provision of generous services and green Pakistan were the targets of the incumbent government.

 

 

