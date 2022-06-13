Legislation for elimination of child labour urged

HYDERABAD – More than 6.4 million children in Sindh were out of school and most of them are engaged in the worst forms of indecent child labour that has deprived them from their right to health, education, protection and development.

This was revealed by Hari Welfare Association on the occasion of ‘world day against child labor’ observed across the globe on Sunday.

HWA President Akram Khaskheli said that according to a estimate there were about 1.7 million bonded labourers in Sindh out of which over 70,0000, children are bonded labourers working under indecent and inhuman working and living conditions imposed by their landlords in the agriculture sector.

According to the data collected by the HWA, from 2013 to 2021, on the orders of courts in Sindh, 3329 children, including a few weeks old minors, were released along with their adult family members from the custody of landlords in the agriculture sector. In 2021, 499 children were released.

Besides the agriculture sector, children aged under 15 years of age are exploited, abused, and tortured in bangle, brick kiln, fisheries, auto workshops, cotton picking, and chilly picking sectors/activities in the province and unfortunately, labor inspectors, social welfare officers, and child protection officers do not reach and rescue them. However, these officials have completely ignored the future of these children. Most children work as child domestic slaves and their wages are paid to the agents, which pay nominal money to their parents. Khaskheli said that increasing child labour was not the outcome of poverty. However, these children cause the vicious cycle of poverty, and their labour also reinforces discrimination and social inequality.

The HWA emphasized upon government to pay special attention to devise a policy and plan to eradicate child labour to eliminate miseries of children and their families. also, because of the non-availability of work for adults, inflation, and low-paid work, low-income families have increasingly pushed their children to join hazardous labour.

Akram Khaskheli said that government should implement laws as due to the non-implementation of the Sindh Tenancy Act, 1950, the Sindh Child Protection Authority Act, 2011, the Sindh Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2013, the Sindh Bonded Labour System Abolition Act, 2015, the Sindh Prohibition of Employment of Children Act, 2017 children are engaged in the worst forms of child labour with indecent and inhuman living and working conditions.

HWA asked government and related ministries to take the issue seriously and assist youngsters in getting to school instead of working, where they are abused, exploited, and tormented.

a