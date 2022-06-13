Mainly very hot, dry weather expected in most plain areas of country

Mainly very hot and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country during next twelve hours.

While gusty/dust raising winds are likely in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh with rain-wind/thunderstorm in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas in the afternoon /evening.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-three degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-eight, Karachi twenty-nine, Peshawar and Quetta twenty-five, Gilgit fifteen, Murree eighteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-one degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind-thunderstorm is likely to prevail in Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Baramulla, Leh and Shopian and partly cloudy and chances of rain-thunderstorm in Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar fifteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-seven, Leh nine, Anantnag and Pulwama fourteen and Shopian and Baramulla thirteen degree centigrade.