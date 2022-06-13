News Desk

Making Pakistan self-reliant top priority of coalition Govt: Zardari

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday said that making self-reliant is the top priority of the PPP and coalition government.

Asif Zardari said this during a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leaders and federal ministers Tariq Bashir Cheema and Salik Hussain who called on him on Sunday. He said that prosperity of Pakistan is bound with the prosperity of farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, Tariq Bashir Cheema and Salik Hussain said that special relief has been given to the farmers in the budget. They said that restoring the confidence of farmers and foreign investors is the top priority of the coalition government.

