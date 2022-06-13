APP

Mayor approves 5 boreholes for potable water

Peshawar – Mayor Haji Zubair Ali on Sunday announced five boreholes to provide clean drinking water to the people residing in Shaheen Muslim Town NC-24, Imranabad NC-25 and Sheikhabad NC-31 neighbourhood council.

He made the announcement along with representatives of Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO), Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL), Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health and Education Departments during their visits of three neighbouring councils.

Mayor Peshawar held three Khuli Katcheris separately and met the people of the area and listened to their problems.

On the occasion, people raised many questions regarding power load-shedding, drainage, clean drinking water, dispensary, library, installation of solar panels in mosques.

Responding to questions, he said that it was the responsibility of the local government to provide basic facilities and it had taken practical steps to upgrade living standards of the people.

He said that purpose of holding Khuli Katcheris was to create awareness among people about their rights and let the people get benefits from the local government system.

He said that efforts were being made to set up dispensaries and to provide free medicines in these areas adding the target would be achieved soon.

He said that the government schools would be upgraded and shortage of teachers would be fulfilled while work regarding solar system in mosques was also underway.

 

 

 

