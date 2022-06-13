Staff Reporter

Mepco completes 6 HT feeder projects

MULTAN – Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has completed six high tension projects of 11KV feeders at a cost of over Rs183 million under Energy Loss Reduction project. Mepco Project Director Construction Sohail Bashir said that new 11KV feeders were being upgraded to facilitate consumers and steps underway for bifurcation of overloaded feeders and to minimize line losses. He said that these high tension feeder projects would help to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to consumers.

