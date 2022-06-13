Met Office forecasts rainfall with dust-thunderstorm for Sindh districts

KARACHI – The Met Office has forecast likely dust and thunderstorm with rainfall in some districts of Sindh on Sunday evening. Regional Meteorological Centre Karachi has predicted dust-thunderstorm and likely rainfall at isolated places in Dadu, Jacobabad, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Larkana and Sukkur districts of the province.

The Met Office has forecast warm and humid weather with chances of drizzle at night or morning along the coast. However, hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the province, according to the weather report. Some parts of Karachi last night received drizzle while weather in interior of Sindh remained cloudy.

The weather department has predicted warm and humid day in Karachi with chances of drizzle at night with wind speed 18 kilometers per hour. Maximum temperature in the city will remain between 33 – 35 Celsius and minimum temperature 29 degree Celsius today as per the weather forecast. The wind direction in the port city will remain southwesterly while the winds will blow at the speed of 25 to 30 kilometre per hour.

The Met Office has forecast the onset of the monsoon in the country during the last week of June with above normal rainfall. The pre-monsoon rain spell may begin from second week of the current month.

Monsoon rainfall is expected to be above normal in Punjab and Sindh, whereas slightly above normal expected in remaining parts of the country, the Met Office said. “First phase of monsoon from 1st July to mid-August is expected to be wetter as compared to the last phase from mid-August to the end of September,” according to the weather outlook.