Minister bans agricultural lands for housing societies

KARACHI – Sindh Environment Minister Ismail Rahoo on Sunday expressed concern over the reported rapid depletion of agricultural lands, directed the officials concerned that setting up residential societies on agricultural lands should be stopped.

In a statement, he said that if the developers of housing schemes on agricultural lands were not stopped, than food shortage and increase in environmental pollution would become inevitable in a few years.

He further said that eradication of agricultural lands and setting up of housing societies on them was dangerous for agricultural economy and environment. The shortages of important crops like wheat, Cotton & Rice may also occur, he said.

He said that due to water scarcity, heat wave and climate change in Sindh, the production of important crops was being adversely affected. He observed that most of residential societies on Agricultural land were being made without completing the legal requirements.

Ismail Rahoo, while instructing the officers, said that strict action should be taken against those who were illegally cultivating fertile lands in urban and rural areas as residential colonies, and to stop those who were creating societies.