Mother abducts her own child for ransom

QUETTA – A woman has been arrested after her reported involvement in the abduction of her own child for Rs1 million ransom from her family.

The police have arrested the mother and two other abductors involved in the case. According to the police, the woman reportedly staged the abduction of her own child for Rs100,000 ransom from her family.

The two-year-old child named Arshad Ali has been recovered by police Kamalu, the police said.

The abductors arrested from Kamalu had claimed that the mother was involved in the abduction. The two-year-old Arshad had been abducted and the abductors demanded Rs1 million ransom. Further investigations are underway.

In another case, the newborn boy was recovered from Kasur by police officials who had been abducted from Lahore’s General Hospital on June 9, 2022. Police told the media that the woman kidnapper, her husband and facilitator were arrested.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Investigation Imran Kishore told the reporters that the arrested persons included Hafeez Aurangzeb, his wife Fouzia and facilitator Abdul Subhan. The suspected kidnapper had reached the General Hospital Lahore at 4:00 am along with her husband. They staged a drama to gain public sympathy for not having a child and possessed the newborn boy for having a look later they flee from the hospital.