NA to hold debate on blasphemous remarks by fascist BJP leaders

ISLAMABAD    –   Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, on the request of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, decided to discuss the issue of blasphemous remarks by fascist BJP leaders during the budget session of the National Assembly on Monday.

The Speaker has allotted a specific one hour in the session of the Assembly for condemning these unworthy remarks by BJP leaders. The discussion on the issue will be followed by a debate on the Budget. The National Assembly will also pass a resolution condemning the BJP leaders.

The Prime Minister requested the National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to hold a debate over the Namoos-e-Risalat (PBUH) in the session of the Upper House of the parliament on June 13 (Monday).

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf also invited the opposition to attend the session. He said that this is not a matter of political, party, or individual nature but a matter of faith for 1.25 billion Muslims across the world.

