Agencies

New visa policy part of efforts to help Afghans: PM

ISLAMABAD     –    Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that new Afghan transit visa policy by his government was a part of the efforts to facilitate Afghans in their hour of need. On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that grant of transit visas would help Afghans with complete paperwork for onward travel. “New Afghan visa policy by our govt is part of our efforts to continue helping our Afghan brothers & sisters in their hour of need. Grant of transit visa will help them complete paperwork for onward travel. International community should also lend a helping hand to people of Afghanistan,” the prime minister posted a tweet.

More Stories
Karachi

Govt decides to ban old buses in Karachi

Karachi

JUI-F announces support for MQM-P in NA-240 by-poll

Karachi

Sindh CM takes cognisance of Saddar fire incident

Karachi

SA asks Centre to oust Indian HC over BJP leaders’ blasphemous remarks

Karachi

Canadian HC calls on minister Shehla

International

Russia strikes depot in west Ukraine, battle for Severodonetsk rages

International

High stakes for Macron as parliament power at risk

International

Amnesty accuses Russia of war crimes in Kharkiv

International

Iraq swept by tenth sandstorm in weeks

International

Death toll in Turkey floods rises to five

1 of 10,488

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More