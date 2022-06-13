New visa policy part of efforts to help Afghans: PM

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that new Afghan transit visa policy by his government was a part of the efforts to facilitate Afghans in their hour of need. On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that grant of transit visas would help Afghans with complete paperwork for onward travel. “New Afghan visa policy by our govt is part of our efforts to continue helping our Afghan brothers & sisters in their hour of need. Grant of transit visa will help them complete paperwork for onward travel. International community should also lend a helping hand to people of Afghanistan,” the prime minister posted a tweet.