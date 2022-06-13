OIC for joint efforts to protect Indian Muslims

ISLAMABAD – The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General, Hissein Brahim Taha expressed deep concern over the insulting remarks, as well as the unending plight of Indian Muslims.

He said that OIC was sensitive to the growing trend of Islamophobia and the need to take collective action to combat it. He was having a telephonic conversation yesterday with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Chair of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

The conversation focused on the series of Islamophobic actions by the ruling dispensation in India, in particular the derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) made by two senior officials of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that India was deeply hurting the Muslims sentiments.

The foreign minister observed that the derogatory remarks made by the high-ranking BJP officials had deeply hurt the sentiments of the Muslims around the globe.

He noted that the BJP’s attempted clarification, and the belated and perfunctory ‘disciplinary’ action against the responsible individuals could not assuage the pain and anguish, they had caused to the Muslim world.

He strongly condemned the high-handed treatment by the Indian authorities of the peaceful protests after Friday prayers over the derogatory remarks, which was the latest manifestation of the Indian government’s ongoing persecution of Muslims.

The foreign minister urged the OIC and its member states to step up their efforts for protecting the life, dignity, property, heritage and religious freedom of the Indian Muslims. He further urged the OIC to take immediate cognizance of the aggravating situation of Islamophobia in India.

Both the sides recalled the resolutions and pronouncements of the UN and OIC on Islamophobia, and decided to remain in contact to explore avenues of combating Islamophobia in India, and mitigating the sufferings of Indian Muslims.