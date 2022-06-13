One killed, two injured in car, motorcycle collision in Lahore

A woman was killed while her husband and brother were wounded when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a car near Nishtar Colony in Lahore on Sunday.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Ferozepur Road where a rashly driven car hit a motorcycle, killing a woman on the spot and critically injuring her husband and brother.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Rescue sources said that the deceased was identified as Adiba. Police said that the driver of the car managed to escape from the scene after the accident.