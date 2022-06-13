News Desk

One killed, two injured in car, motorcycle collision in Lahore

A woman was killed while her husband and brother were wounded when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a car near Nishtar Colony in Lahore on Sunday.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Ferozepur Road where a rashly driven car hit a motorcycle, killing a woman on the spot and critically injuring her husband and brother.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Rescue sources said that the deceased was identified as Adiba. Police said that the driver of the car managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

CM Murad announces tax relief for IT industry

Karachi

Govt decides to ban old buses in Karachi

Karachi

JUI-F announces support for MQM-P in NA-240 by-poll

Karachi

Sindh CM takes cognisance of Saddar fire incident

Karachi

SA asks Centre to oust Indian HC over BJP leaders’ blasphemous remarks

Karachi

Canadian HC calls on minister Shehla

International

Russia strikes depot in west Ukraine, battle for Severodonetsk rages

International

High stakes for Macron as parliament power at risk

International

Amnesty accuses Russia of war crimes in Kharkiv

International

Iraq swept by tenth sandstorm in weeks

1 of 9,016

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More