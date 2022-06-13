Our Staff Reporter

Pak army soldier martyred repulsing terrorists in NW

RAWALPINDI   –   Fire exchange took place between terrorists and Pakistan Army troops in general area Datta Khel, North Waziristan District, the ISPR said yesterday.

“Our troops fought bravely and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. However, during the intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Shahzaib Imtiaz (age 25 years, resident of Kotli Sattian) got martyred while fighting gallantly,” the ISPR statement said. The area clearance is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, it added.

