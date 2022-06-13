Pak-UK trade volume to be doubled by 2025: High Commissioner

ISLAMABAD – British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Christian Turner said that bilateral trade with Pakistan would be double by next year 2025 and in this regard a consensus between the two governments was in the making.

The United Kingdom (UK) is Pakistan’s third largest global trade partner, with Pakistan’s exports reaching $2.1billion at the end of last fiscal year, British High Commissioner said while talking to media at the birthday ceremony of Queen Elizabeth-II here on Sunday. The British High Commissioner said that Pakistan was an important economic and trading partner of UK and both the countries had decades long relationship.

He said that the UK embassy in Islamabad was always facilitating visas and other immigration issues and last year, the UK issued a record number of visas to Pakistanis. He said that the visa process was being made easier for the business community and people, which would enhance bilateral economic ties and people-to-people contacts. Dr Christian Turner said that the diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries spanned over 74 years in which the relations between the two countries became stronger and more fruitful with each passing year.

He said that the 1.6 million Pakistani expatriates living in UK are major source of strengthening relationship between the people of both the countries. Pakistanis living in UK are playing vital role in the economic, trade, diplomatic and social activities of the two countries, he expressed. The High Commissioner said that around 100,000 British citizens were living in Pakistan, who belonged to different sector including trade. Over 50 percent of the total population of Pakistan comprising of youth which is exceptional in the world, he said and added that such a large number of young population had great potential for Pakistan which would play important role in the local economy in future. He said that the United Kingdom would extend full cooperation to Pakistan in education and other fields with regard to youth. The High Commissioner said that the educated and skilled youth would play their dynamic role in the economic development of Pakistan and strengthening Pakistan-UK relations.

Dr Christian Turner said that the relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom had become enthusiastic with historical and cultural ties, which were getting stronger day by day. He said that the British Queen Elizabeth II made a total of 200 trips around the world out of which she made two visits to Pakistan. He said that the Queen and the British Royal Family attach special importance to their relations with Pakistan. He expressed the hope that Pak-UK relations would be further strengthened and that Pakistan would play its major role for development and peace in the world.