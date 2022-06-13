Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of four youth in IIOJK

Pakistan has strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing of four more Kashmiri youth by Indian forces in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian occupation forces brutally killed the four innocent Kashmiri youth in Pulwama and Srinagar districts during staged cordon-and-search operations yesterday.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said it is highly regrettable that cold-blooded targeting of Kashmiri youth has become a norm in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said more than 621 Kashmiris have been martyred by the Indian occupation forces since the illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019.

The spokesperson urged India to realize that layered lockdowns, brutal military sieges, and the use of indiscriminate force will not dampen the resolve of Kashmiris struggling against the illegal occupation of their territory.

Asim Iftikhar reiterated Pakistan s call for investigation of the extra-judicial killings in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir by establishing an independent Commission of Inquiry as recommended by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in its Kashmir reports of 2018 and 2019.