News Desk

Pakistan pip India in the latest ICC ODI Team Rankings

Pakistan have usurped India in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings after completing a clean sweep over West Indies in Multan.

Babar Azam’s side jumped a spot to No.4 in the latest MRF Tyres ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings after the series win over West Indies in Multan.

Before the start of the series, Pakistan were placed fifth in the rankings with a rating of 102. But the 3-0 clean sweep over the Windies has boosted them to No.4 with rating of 106, leaving India behind at 105.

