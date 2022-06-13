Paper denies outing actress Rebel Wilson amid storm of criticism

SYDNEY – Wilson’s post about her relationship with leisurewear designer Ramona Agruma prompted a wave of congratulations from fans and famous friends along with more than 1.6 million likes. But a day later Andrew Hornery, a columnist at the Herald, revealed the paper had known about the relationship and contacted Wilson’s representatives on Sunday morning “with an abundance of caution and respect” to request a comment. Writing in the Private Sydney column, Hornery said: “In a perfect world, ‘outing’ same-sex celebrity relationships should be a redundant concept in 2022. Love is love, right? “As Rebel Wilson knows, we do not live in a perfect world. “So, it was with an abundance of caution and respect that this media outlet emailed Rebel Wilson’s representatives giving her two days to comment on her new relationship with LA leisure wear designer Ramona Agruma, before publishing a single word.” Hornery went on to criticise Wilson, saying she instead “opted to gazump the story”, adding that “her choice to ignore our discreet, genuine and honest queries was, in our view, underwhelming”. BBC reporter Megha Mohan was among those on social media to criticise the paper’s journalistic methods and the tone of the piece, saying: “Still reeling from the fact that a publication gave someone a deadline to out them in 2022.

Maybe I’m incredibly naive but this is what I imagined 90s gutter press was like and most journalists had huge standards change since then.”

LGBTQ+ campaigners also criticised the paper.

A Stonewall spokesperson said: “Coming out is a deeply personal decision. Whether, when and how to come out should be decided by the individual, entirely on their terms.

“It is simply not OK to ‘out’ LGBTQ+ people or put pressure on us to come out. Media outlets should take care not to sensationalise LGBTQ+ lives and relationships.”

An Australian newspaper has denied outing actress Rebel Wilson amid a storm of criticism over its reporting of her new relationship with a woman.

The Herald denied pressuring Wilson, saying it had “simply asked questions”.

But the paper has faced criticism on social media, with LGBTQ+ campaigners saying it was unacceptable to put pressure on people to come out.

In response to a Twitter post saying it wasn’t Wilson’s choice to come out, the 42-year-old Australian actress, who is known for roles in Bridesmaids and Pitch Perfect among others,since said it was a “very hard situation but trying to handle it with grace”.