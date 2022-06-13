Past in Perspective

“The clearest way into the Universe is

Gondwana was back when all the continents of the Earth were joined together. Despite it being one big block of land, there was plenty of evolution in land formations as there was an orogeny which was culminating in what is now Central Australia. It was called the Alice Springs Orogeny and it was responsible for creating mountain uplifts. The episode started about 450 million years ago and lasted for 150 million years. Scientists have concluded that the it may have been as a result of the huge contrast in the densities of the mantle of the Earth and the crust. This contrast may have resulted in a weak zone that was activated, thereby producing mountain ranges as a result.