PPP devises new strategy to win Karachi’s Mayor slot in LG elections: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has devised a fresh strategy to grab the slot of mayor Karachi after it allowed the party cadres to make local level alliances with any party in the city to ensure their success in local government elections scheduled for next month.

Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani said that the PPP had allowed its local party leaders to forge alliances at the union council level to ensure victory. “Currently talks are being held with PML-N, JUI-F, and PML-Q (Chaudhry Shujaat group) to devise a joint strategy in multiple union committees,” they said. The sources further said that their option for an alliance with Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) for mayor’s slot is also on the cards after success in union committees. The PPP is trying its best to gain ground in Karachi, the provincial capital of the Sindh province, following split among MQM.

Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani has claimed that his party would sweep the upcoming local body elections in Karachi.

Saeed Ghani said that the next Karachi mayor will be from PPP. He said that they would win the upcoming local government elections in the metropolis and gift the top slot to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Saeed Ghani said that the mandate given by the people to his party had been snatched in Karachi previously and this time they will ensure a win in the election for mayor Karachi.

LG POLLS: Sindh CM’s two advisors resign, more to follow

Two advisors to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah have resigned from their positions to contest the upcoming LG polls. According to details, multiple important advisors and other government officials have resigned from their positions ahead of the first phase of the LG polls in Sindh to contest the polls. Chief Minister special advisors Abdullah Murad and Arsalan Sheikh resigned from their position on Sunday. More advisors and government officials will resign from their positions as soon as the party ticket is issued to them, sources say.

While at least 946 candidates from 14 districts had been elected unopposed in the first phase of the LG polls in Sindh. Among the 946, 135 had been elected as Chairman, and Vice-Chairman, while the election will be contested on the remaining 752 Chairman and Vice-Chairman seats. While 107 out of 794 district council seats had been filled unopposed, the remaining will be decided via elections.

While 622 seats out of a total of 3548 general ward counsellors had been filled unopposed.

PPP has a stronghold in the 14 provinces the LG polls will be held in the first phase but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has joined hands with the GDA to give a strong contest to the PPP.

Former governor Imran Ismail and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader Saddaruddin Shah held discussions on the upcoming LG elections in Sindh. The meeting was also attended by GDA MPA Nand Kumar Goklani, PTI’s Ali Junejo and others.

