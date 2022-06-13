News Desk

PTI fields 18 candidates for by-elections in Punjab

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has awarded tickets to 18 Candidates for the Punjab Assembly Constituencies wherein by-elections will take place on July 17, 2022.

The tickets were awarded after the approval accorded by the PTI Parliamentary Board, the former Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said.

However, tickets for Lahore’s PP-170 Constituency and Bahawalpur’s PP-237 Constituency will be announced later.

On May 20, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had de-seated 25 MPAs of the PTI – including 5 lawmakers elected in 2018 on reserved seats – for defying party directives and voting for Hamza Shahbaz for the post of the Punjab Chief Minister.

Therefore, the by-polls on the 20 vacant seats of the Punjab Assembly will be held on July 17.

