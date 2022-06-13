PTI to move SC against amended NAB laws

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Farrukh Habib Sunday said that they will challenge the amendment in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws in the Supreme Court. Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, former minister said, the sitting government belonged to robbers and thieves, who have accepted slavery under the foreign conspiracy against Pakistan. He said the sitting government has tried to please the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with the presentation of ‘mini budget’. The PTI leader also reiterated the party demand for early elections in the country. Farrukh Habib suggested the ruling alliance — the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — contest general elections on the symbol of ‘Cherry Blossom’. The PTI leader said that there is a case of money laundering of 16 billion against Shehbaz Sharif. He said that first; Dr Rizwan died due to pressure from the rulers and now ‘Maqsood Chaprasi’ has passed away.