Punjab budget 2022-23 to be presented today

Provincial minister Awais Leghari will present Punjab’s budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 today (Monday) with a total outlay of around Rs 3 trillion.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has summoned a special session of his cabinet ahead of the budget. The special meeting of the Punjab cabinet will approve budget proposals for the upcoming fiscal year. The cabinet meeting will also give its nod to the revised budget estimates.

Provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, chief secretary and concerned secretaries will attend the session.

According to sources, no new tax will be imposed in the budget while existing special concessions and incentives will continue.

It has been proposed to hike government employees’ salaries by 15 per cent and pensions by 5 per cent for the next fiscal year, according to budgetary proposals.

Moreover, Rs683.5bn had been proposed for development schemes, Rs56 billion for education sector, Rs173 billion for the health sector and 11.95bn will be given to the ‘Saaf Pani’ project.

It is pertinent to mention here that Finance Minister Miftah Ismail presented the budget for the financial year 2022-23 (Budget 2022-23) in the National Assembly on Friday.

The federal budget 2022-23 has a total outlay of 9502 billion rupees has been announced, encompassing measures for what the government termed ‘sustainable economic growth, industrial and agriculture development and relief for the poor people’.