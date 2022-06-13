Punjab govt restores Local Government Act 2019

Lahore – The Punjab government on Sunday restored the Local Government Act 2019.

According to the notification, the Punjab government has also appointed local government administrators in all the districts while the Administrator Commissioner Lahore will be the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab Local Government Ordinance 2021 was expired on June 8, 2021.

IMRAN USED INSTITUTIONS TO RUN GOVERNMENT: AZMA BOKHARI

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Azma Bokhari on Sunday said that PTI chairman Imran Khan created drama in the name of accountability for four years and used institutions to run his government.

During the media talk, the PML-N spokesperson said that the former prime minister wanted to file cases against the opposition leaders under Article 6, adding that PML-N does not interfere in anyone’s private life but Imran Khan used the woman’s video against NAB chairman for personal interest.

She said Nawaz Sharif respected the court’s decision and returned home with his daughter even the PML-N supremo knew that he will get arrested.

GOVT CLEARING LANDMINES LAID BY PTI: GORAYA

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Deputy Secretary Information Punjab Imran Goraya has said that the coalition government is clearing landmines laid by PTI.

In his statement issued here on Sunday, he said that the state will continue to play its role as before for the protection of the people. PTI is using long march to darken the future of Pakistan not to save it, he alleged.

Goraya said the coalition government led by PML-N is clearing landmines laid by PTI, adding that Imran Khan and PTI’s poor economic policies have brought the country to this miserable stage, it will take some time to clean up the stench spread by PTI.

He added that the PTI will not be allowed to engage in riotous politics. If anyone tries to break the law, he will be dealt with iron hands. Armed groups were not allowed to invade Islamabad before and now too. Vandalism and arson has become a trademark of PTI, he added.