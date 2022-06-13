Roots Future World College Graduates Gain Global University Acceptances

ISLAMABAD – “Your life is your story, and the adventure ahead of you is the journey to fulfil your own purpose and potential.”— Kerry Washington.

Being the pioneer of introducing innovation Roots Millennium Education group, under the leadership of Chief Executive Dr. Faisal Mushtaq Tamgha-e-Imtiaz organized a magnificent Cambridge CAIE High Achievers’ & College Graduation Ceremony of Future World School & College, H-11/4 Islamabad and Future World School & College Bahria Town Phase 8, Rawalpindi. The Ceremony was officially conducted at The Marquee Hall of Marriott Hotel, Islamabad here last day, says a press release. It marked the celebration of High Achievers’ & all the Millennials who successfully graduated from both the campuses of Future World College from the Class of 2022. Proud parents of 400 graduates and high achievers and their jubilant faculty augmented the Ceremony with their vibrance, grace and pride.

This glorious High Achievers’ & Graduation Ceremony was led by Chief Guests His Excellency Mr. Andreas Ferrarese, the Ambassador of Republic of Italy, and his charming spouse Madame Albana, and Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali, Acting Governor of Balochistan & Speaker of Balochistan Assembly. Amongst the guests of honour were the esteemed Ms. Monica Davis, Regional Public Engagement Specialist at the US Embassy in Islamabad, Ms. Uzma Yousaf, Country Director of Cambridge Assessment International Education CAIE and Founder and CEO The Roots Millennium Education group, Dr. Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq, Executive Director The Millennium Education, Mrs. Anna Faisal, Director Education Mrs. Erum Atif and Director Community & Outreach Mrs. Sabina Zakir.

The ceremony officially began with the recitation of the Holy Quran followed by a national anthem of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Italy; and a formal procession of students representing The Millennium Education & Future World Schools & Colleges that was led by a faculty of expert teachers and lecturers.

The second half of the event was hosted by the respective A-Level campuses of Future World Schools & Colleges and was hosted by their respective Guidance Counsellors, Academic Coordinators, Principals, and Headmistresses. The ceremony generated a wave of gratitude and happiness among the students and parental community of FWS. There were a lot of testimonials from the stakeholders who appreciated the system’s efforts in providing life-changing experiences to millennials. Another special feature of the Ceremony was the segment in which learners of the graduating batch shared their success stories with their peers and expressed gratitude to their teachers and college.

Principal of Future World School & College H-11/4 Campus, Ms. Muneeze Muzaffar; in her introductory speech expressed her delight in the flawless culmination of the most challenging academic term that had witnessed the unfolding of a global pandemic.

Addressing on the occasion, Principal Future World School & College, Mr. Kaleem Rajput congratulated the graduating learners on their splendid success and commemorated the long journey that they have travelled during their school and college level to attain this achievement.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Faisal Mushtaq congratulated the graduating learners, their families, and seasoned faculty. He commended the students for glorifying the school with their excellence and commitment to stand tall with the twenty four national and regional distinctions in the Cambridge Assessment International Education Examinations (CAIE) Exams with outstanding results.

While addressing the audience, Italian Ambassador, His Excellency, Mr. Andreas Ferrarese expressed his pleasure in witnessing the immaculate High Achievers’ & Graduation Ceremony which he said was an important milestone in every student’s life and academic journey. He praised the students for making it to their high school graduation — especially in a post covid environment, a unique aspect associated with the Class of 2022. His speech was followed by that of the honourable Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali, Acting Governor of Balochistan & Speaker of Balochistan Assembly, who touched the hearts of the young students by talking fondly about his own academic journey and inviting the education group to have roots in Baluchistan.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of awards, medals, global university placements stories and titles to the Distinction-Holders, High Achievers speeches, and the student community awards of the Class of 2022.