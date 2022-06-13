News Desk

Russia-Ukraine war led to inflation in Pakistan: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman and Foreign Minister Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said that Pakistan will remain neutral in the Russia-Ukraine war but the war is harming the whole world including Pakistan in case of inflation and food security.

The Foreign Minister told media persons that linking the former PM’s visit to Russia with the no-trust motion a big misunderstanding, as evidenced by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, adding that we are also neutral as like the former government was.

He went on saying, he said that the challenge is food security and Pakistan wants the conflict to be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue between the parties.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

CM Murad announces tax relief for IT industry

Karachi

Govt decides to ban old buses in Karachi

Karachi

JUI-F announces support for MQM-P in NA-240 by-poll

Karachi

Sindh CM takes cognisance of Saddar fire incident

Karachi

SA asks Centre to oust Indian HC over BJP leaders’ blasphemous remarks

Karachi

Canadian HC calls on minister Shehla

Entertainment

We’ll still be rocking in 2035, says Def Leppard

Entertainment

Amber Heard speaks about social media ‘hate and vitriol’ of Johnny Depp trial

Entertainment

Jennifer Hudson is an EGOT winner

Entertainment

Kate Middleton reacts to losing Duchess of Cambridge title in rare comment

1 of 8,377

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More