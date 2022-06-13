Russia-Ukraine war led to inflation in Pakistan: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman and Foreign Minister Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said that Pakistan will remain neutral in the Russia-Ukraine war but the war is harming the whole world including Pakistan in case of inflation and food security.

The Foreign Minister told media persons that linking the former PM’s visit to Russia with the no-trust motion a big misunderstanding, as evidenced by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, adding that we are also neutral as like the former government was.

He went on saying, he said that the challenge is food security and Pakistan wants the conflict to be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue between the parties.